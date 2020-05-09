Scarily Close Lightning Strike Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:15s - Published 2 weeks ago Scarily Close Lightning Strike Occurred on July 4, 2019 / Kaysville, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "While filming a storm a close lightning strike gave me a fright." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lighting Strikes Very Close to House



Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "Random rainstorm in June, very uncommon this time of year that caused flooding in houses. An insane amount of rain.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:07 Published 6 days ago Lightning Strike Shakes House and Lights up the Night Sky



Occurred on May 4, 2020 / Spring, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "At 3:24 am lightning struck trees across from my house and my house. My daughter laughed at me saying 'Nah, it didn’t hit anything'... Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:05 Published on May 9, 2020