Scarily Close Lightning Strike
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Scarily Close Lightning Strike

Occurred on July 4, 2019 / Kaysville, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "While filming a storm a close lightning strike gave me a fright."

