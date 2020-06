Watch: 5 killed, 40 injured in blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat

5 people were killed and 40 injured in a huge fire triggered by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The blast took place at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district.

