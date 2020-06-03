5 died, 57 injured in Bharuch chemical factory blast: District Collector

At least 5 died and 57 others sustained injuries in a blast that happened at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate in Gujarat's Bharuch on June 03.

Bharuch District Collector Dr MD Modiya said, "Today at 12 pm, a fire broke out following a blast in a tank at Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch.

11 fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot.

Fire has been doused off.

Five people lost their lives and 57 others sustained injuries.

We have evacuated 4,800 people from two nearby villages, keeping in view that highly flammable chemicals have been stored at the company campus.

An inquiry will be conducted in the incident."