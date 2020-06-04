Global  

President Trump Strongly Hints at a Pardon for Convicted Political Operative Roger Stone: 'He Can Sleep Well at Night'
President Trump Strongly Hints at a Pardon for Convicted Political Operative Roger Stone: 'He Can Sleep Well at Night'

Roger Stone, the former Trump political adviser and operative, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a proceeding.

President Trump has argued Stone was a victim of a political witch hunt by Robert Mueller.

