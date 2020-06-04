President Trump Strongly Hints at a Pardon for Convicted Political Operative Roger Stone: 'He Can Sleep Well at Night'
Roger Stone, the former Trump political adviser and operative, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a proceeding.
President Trump has argued Stone was a victim of a political witch hunt by Robert Mueller.
Roger Stone prosecutor set to testifyThe justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress.
DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone CaseJustice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone.
According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior..
