AG Barr: Foreign groups playing 'all sides' to stoke U.S. violence Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published 5 days ago AG Barr: Foreign groups playing 'all sides' to stoke U.S. violence U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and "extremist agitators" affiliated with groups like Antifa have sought to widen divisions in U.S. society following the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer. 0

Barr, speaking at a news conference, said federal agents have made 51 arrests so far for charges involving violent activity.







