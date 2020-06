Watch: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Washington DC, US apologises

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC was reportedly vandalised.

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster apologised for the vandalism and desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Reports suggest that unruly elements involved in the ongoing protests against the death of George Floyd were behind the vandalisation.

Watch the full video for all the details.