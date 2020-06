Many Customers Remain Without Power After Severe Storms Rampage Through Delaware Valley Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:46s - Published 3 weeks ago Treng Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AGAIN IN OUR AREA.SEND THE BACK OVER TO YOU.MANY IN OUR AREA REMAINWITHOUT POWER TONIGHT.PECO IS REPORTING ABOUT 142,000CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER, PSE&GONE 76,000 CUSTOMERS STILL INTHE DARK, AND 3800 AC ELECTRICCUSTOMERS STILL DON'T HAVEPOWER.TRANG DO SPENT THE DAY ASSESSINGTHE STORM DAMAGE IN CHERRY HILL.HI, TRANG.Reporter: HI, JESS, CAMDENCOUNTY REALLY GOT ROCK BY THESETWO STORMS YESTERDAY.TAKE A LOOK, SO MUCH CLEAN-UPSTILL TO BE DONE HERE.WE STOOD AROUND HERE, YOU CANSEE THIS TREE, IN PARTICULAR,THIS TREE CREW ACTUALLY JUSTSHOWED UP MOMENTS AGO IN ORDERTO TAKE CARE OF THIS TREE.IT'S ABOUT TO GET REALLY LOUD INA FEW MINUTES.AS YOU MENTIONED THERE ARE STILLTENS OF THOUSANDS STILL WITHOUTPOWER AS THIS MASSIVE TREE TOOKDOWN A POWER POLE HERE.IT MADE A BIG PATH.A STORM CALLED A DERECHOINTERRUPTED LUNCH FOR THE GAILYFAMILY OF CHERRY HILL ONWEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.A GOOD PORTION OF THE HOUSEHAD BEEN HIT PART OF THE HOUSEAND WE LOST SOME GUTTER ANDROOFING AND SOME SIDING.BUT WE'RE ALL SAFE.I WAS LIKE, MY GOSH, I HOPENOBODY IS HURT.Reporter: AROUND THE CORNERIN THE BARK DELAY FARMSSUBDIVISION, ONE NARROWLY MISSEDTHREE HOMES.WE WERE SHOCKED WHEN WE FIRSTCAME INTO THE HOUSE AND THEBACK.IT JUST HITS YOU IN THE FACE.Reporter: THESE TWOHOUSEHOLDS AMONG THE 100,000ACROSS NEW JERSEY THAT LOSTPOWER BETWEEN THE AFTERNOONSTORMS AND A SECOND EVENINGSTORM THAT PROMPTED A TORNADOWARNING.BURLINGTON AND CAMDEN COUNTY SAWTHE MAJORITY OF THE OUTAGEWE HAD ABOUT 8,000911 CALLSCOMING THROUGH LAST NIGHT.FLOODING TREES DOWN, POWEROUTAGES.Reporter: CAMDEN COUNTYSPOKESMAN DAN SAID DESPITE THEWIDESPREAD DAMAGE, NO ONE IN THECOUNTY WAS HURT OR KILLED..WE'VE GOT 63 HOMES THAT WEREASSESSING NOW FOR SEVERE DAMAGE.MOSTLY FROM TREES.Reporter: AS PSE&G CREWS WORKAROUND THE CLOCK, OTHER WORKERSLOADED UP CARS WITH WATER ANDICE AT THREE COMFORT STATIONS TOHELP FAMILIES GET THROUGH THESWELTERING DAY WITHOUT AIRCONDITIONING.IT WAS REALLY HOT LAST NIGHT.THEY, THEN WE HEARD THERE WOULDBE MORE STORMS TODAY, TONIGHT.AND WE'RE JUST LOOKING AT THEOTHER TREES AROUND US GOINGWHAT'S NEXT?Reporter: ONCE AGAIN, TAKINGA LIVE LOOK IN CHERRY HILL,STILL SO MUCH CLEAN-UP TO BEDONE HERE, AND ACROSS SOUTHJERSEY.STILL HE SAID CAMDEN COUNTY ISREADY, SHOULD MORE STORMS ERUPTTONIGHT.THEY HAVE ABOUT 60 WORKERS ONSTAND BY IN ADDITION TO THEWORKERS WHO ARE ANYWHERE WORKINGAROUND THE CLOCK.







