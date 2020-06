Vail's Nick Gonzalez projected to be a top MLB draft pick

Nick Gonzalez talks about the upcoming Major League Baseball draft

NICK GONZALEZ IS A WALK-ONTURNED STAR - AND HE WILL BEONE OF THE VERY FIRST PLAYERSSELECTED IN NEXT WEEKS MAJORLEAGUE BASEBALL DRAFT.

VOGONZALEZ IS A SHORTSTOP.

HEPLAYED COLLEGE BASEBALL AT NEWMEXICO STATE.

GONZALEZ HAD ANAMAZING 80 RBI IN 55 GAMESLAST YEAR.

HE WAS LEADINGCOLLEGE BASEBALL IN HOME RUNSAND RBI WHEN THIS YEAR WAS CUTSHORT DUE TO COVID 19.

A MOCKDRAFT ON MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL.COM HAS NICK GONZALEZAS THE FOURTH OVERALLSELECTION.

NO SOUTHERN ARIZONAPLAYER HAS EVER BEEN SELECTEDTHAT HIGH.

IT WOULD MEAN THEWORLD.

THAT IS SO INCREDIBLETO BE THAT HIGH WITH ALL THETALENT THAT HAS COME OUT OFSOUTHERN ARIZONA.

TO BE AT THETOP OF THAT IS REALLY SPECIAL.A CRITIC COULD SAY HIS COLLEGENUMBERS ARE INFLATED AGAINSTINFERIOR COMPETITION BUTGONZALEZ PROVED HIMSELFAGAINST BIG SCHOOL PLAYERS INTHE CAPE COD LEAGUE LASTSUMMER.

I THINK THE NUMBERSSPEAK FOR THEMSELF OUTSIDE THECONFERENCE AND OUTSIDE NMSTATE.THEY WERE WITH WOODBATS, AT SEA LEVEL, ANDAGAINST POWER 5 CONFERENCEPITCHING.

AND OH BY THE WAYTHIS IS ME INTERVIEWING NICKBACK IN 2012.

THE TUCSONPADRES INVITED HIS STATECHAMPION LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM ONTHE FIELD BEFORE THE GAME.

ITWONT BE EIGHT YEARS BEFORETHE NEXT INTERVIEW.

AN UPDATEON THE NBA.

THE LEAGUEAPPROVED ITS 22 TEAM FORMAT TORESTART THE SEASON.

THE SEASONWOULD RESUME JULY 31ST WITH 8REGULAR SEASON GAMES FOLLOWEDBY THE PLAYOFFS.

