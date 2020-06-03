Global  

U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors
U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors

U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors

Airlines from America to Australia are ramping up flights in June and July, with U.S. carriers targeting the great outdoors, boosting hopes for a pickup in tourist traffic even as global air travel remains slow.

Gloria Tso reports.

Airlines from America to Australia are ramping up flights in June and July, with U.S. carriers targeting the great outdoors.

They're boosting hopes for a pickup in tourist traffic, even as global travel remains slow during the ongoing health crisis.

Major airlines American and United each announced more flights to key U.S. destinations where national parks and other outdoor recreational spaces are reopening.

United is adding more non-stop flights to places like Aspen, Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where it said quote "social distancing is a natural feature" in the scenic landscapes.

But even with the increased flights, analysts expect overall U.S. airline capacity will still be drastically lower this year.

Without the bounceback of business travel, they say the amount of revenue airlines make will likely remain negative.

Meanwhile, Emirates is restarting transit flights through hubs like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Australia's Qantas Airways outlined plans on Thursday (June 4) to boost domestic capacity.

On Friday (June 5) Qantas also said that once it's back up to financial strength it'll restart plans to order plane to fly the world's longest nonstop commercial flight from Sydney to London.



