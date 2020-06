CDC: Protests could result in spike in COVID-19 cases Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 days ago CDC: Protests could result in spike in COVID-19 cases If you have protested within the past two weeks, the CDC is urging you to get a COVID-19 test. The CDC published a forecast yesterday predicting more than 127,000 deaths in the U.S. by June 27. 0

THE C-D-C IS URGING YOU TO GET A COVID-19 TEST.
THE C-D-C PUBLISHED A FORECAST YESTERDAY - PREDICTING MORE THAN 127-THOUSAND DEATHS IN THE U-S BY JUNE 27TH.
BUT THAT COULD CHANGE IF THE CORONAVIRUS THRIVES AMONG PROTESTERS.
HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE URGING PROTESTERS TO WEAR FACE MASKS OR SOME OTHER TYPE OF COVERINGS.
ESPECIALLY BECAUSE TEAR GAS CAN MAKE PEOPLE COUGH AND INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF SPREADING THE VIRUS.
WE HAVE ADVOCATED STRONGLY, THE ABILITY TO HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND MASKS AVAILABLE TO PROTESTERS, SO THAT THEY CAN AT LEAST HAVE THOSE COVERINGS.
"I DO THINK THERE IS A POTENTIAL, UNFORTUNATELY, FOR THIS TO BE A SEEDING EVENT."
THERE ARE NEARLY ONE-POINT-NINE MILLION CONFIRMED CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE U-S ACCORDING TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY.
ALTHOUGH SOME PROTESTERS WEAR MASKS, THERE'S MINIMAL SOCIAL DISTANCING WITHIN THE CROWDS.
AND ONE VALLEY DOCTOR IS ALREADY NOTICING A LACK OF











