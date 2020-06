Philadelphia Weather: Weekend Changes

UNFORTUNATELY, NOT MUCH OF ABREAK FROM THE STORMS OVER THELAST TWO DAYS OF DAMAGING RAINAND WINDS.METEOROLOGIST LLARISA ABREUJOINING US ONCE AGAIN FROM HERHOME THIS AFTERNOON, SO LLARISAGIVE GOOD NEWS, PLEASE.I'VE BEEN TRYING TO TEDS ITAND HOLD ON TO IT WHAT I MEANTIN MY TEASE IS THAT SUNDAY ISGOING TO BE A TREAT.AND I CAN'T WAIT TO SHOW YOUGUYS JUST WHAT I'M TALKINGABOUT.BUT WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH TODAYAND EVEN TOMORROW BEFORE WE GETTO SUNDAY, RIGHT?LET'S TAKE A LOOK ATTEMPERATURES OUTDOORS RIGHT NOW,WE'RE SITTING AT 80 DEGREES HEREIN PHILADELPHIA.AND YOU CAN SEE HERE WHAT WECALL A TEMPERATURE GRADIENT ITREALLY DEPENDS WHERE YOU ARE,WHETHER YOU'RE FEELING THE HEAT,SOUTH OF PHILADELPHIA, IT ISWARM.NORTH OF PHILLY IT'S COOL.NEW YORK CITY RIGHT NOW AT 73.SEVENTY-FOUR IN BUFFALO, BUTNOTICE SYRACUSE AROUND80 DEGREES AT THE MOMENT.MEANWHILE, RIGHT HERE AT HOMEWE ARE WATCHING THE THREAT FORMORE HEAVY DOWNPOURS WHICH IS AFLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL GO INTOEFFECT STARTING AT 2:00 P.M.TODAY.AND THAT'S GOING TO CONTINUETHROUGH THIS EVENING.WE'RE TALKING ABOUT RAIN, SOMEOF IT HEAVY, WITH YOU INADDITION TO THIS, THUNDERSTORMSCAN ALSO PROMPT HEAVY DOWNPOURSFOR RESIDENTIAL RAIN AS WE HEADTOWARDS LATER ON THIS EVENING.8:00 P.M.

YOU SEE THOSE BRIGHTERRETURNS ON RADAR.THAT'S AN INDICATION THAT WE ARETALKING ABOUT HEAVY ROUNDS OFRAIN.AND THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS,THE SAME AREAS ARE EXPECTED TOGET RAIN, WHICH IS WHY FLASHFLOODING CANNOT BE RULED OUT.AND IF ANY OF -- IF YOU LIVE INA POOR DRAINAGE AREA OR IN A LOWLYING AREA, YOU CERTAINLY WANTTO HAVE A PLAN AND HEED TOADVISORIES.AS FAR AT HOW MUCH RAIN WE CANPICKUP?WELL, BETWEEN TODAY'S STORM ANDWHAT WE EXPECT TOMORROW, WE CANSEE CLOSE TO AN INCH OF RAIN INSOME SPOTS.BUT AS I HAD MENTIONED,WHATEVER THUNDERSTORM THAT DOESFALL CAN DUMP ADDITIONALRAINFALL.THIS IS CERTAINLY SOMETHING TOKEEP IN MIND.TONIGHT, SCATTERED HEAVYSTORMS STILL AROUND, STILLSTEAMY REQUEST OVERNIGHT LOWS INTHE 70'S, ANDS A MENTIONED THOSETHUNDERSTORMS ARE SOMETHING WEARE CLOSELY, CLOSELY WATCHINGAND HERE IT IS THE WEEKEND.SUNDAY LOOKS TO BE NICE, WITHTEMPERATURES CLIMBING TO 80, BUTTOMORROW, WELL, WE'RE STILLDEALING WITH THOSETHUNDERSTORMS.WE'RE ALSO KEEPING A WATCH FULLEYE ON WHAT'S GOING ON IN THETROPICS BECAUSE BY EARLY NEXTWEEK, LOUISIANA CAN GET HIT BY ASTORM.SEVEN-DAY FORECAST SHOWSSATURDAY ONCE AGAIN, WARM,STEAMY AND QUITE STORMY WITHTHUNDERSTORMS ON P TAP.SUNDAY LOOKS TO BE BETTER, ANDMONDAY, TUESDAY, EVEN ONWEDNESDAY WE'RE STILL LOOKING ATA NICE DRY STRETCH.IT'S GOING TO BE DELIGHTFUL ONMONDAY, AS TEMPERATURES CLIMB TO79 DEGREES.STILL PLEASANT CONDITIONS HEREFOR TUESDAY.BY WEDNESDAY IT'S A LITTLE BITWARMER.AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT WE DO HAVETHE CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS WITHTHE BETTER CHANCE THOUGHARRIVING AS WE APPROACH OURTHURSDAY.NOTICE THAT TEMPERATUREDIFFERENCE, A LITTLE BIT COOLERHERE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THEWORK WEEK, BUT A BETTER CHANCEFOR RAIN HAPPENS NEXT THURSDAY.JANELLE.I'M JUST JOING IN ON THATFORECAST SUNDAY AND MONDAY.LESS HUMID AND DELIGHTFUL THAT'SWHAT I WANT TO HEAR LLARISA.[LAUGHING]