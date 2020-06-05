#NORACISM - A campaign by four German football Clubs

In a Video that was published on the Social Media Channels of the four german Bundesliga Clubs at 3 p.m., the special Goal Celebrations by Anthony Modeste (Cologne), Marcus Thuram (Gladbach) and Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) as well as the armband Campaign by Schalke's Weston McKennie can be seen from past Matchday.

Optically adapted to the Anti-Discrimination Campaign of the German Football League DFL, the Vdeos appear in the Motto "Separated in Colors, united in Football - No Racism".

The Message is universal: in spite of all Sporting Competition, fair play and indivisible human Rights remain the basis of our Coexistence - and thus of Sport.