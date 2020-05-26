Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Big Gentle Giant': Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:59s - Published
'Big Gentle Giant': Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George

'Big Gentle Giant': Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George

As the world mourns the loss of George Floyd, his family is remembering a kind man and a loyal friend (2:00).

WCCO 4 News - June 5, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Happy2go2

Thomas Price Don't understand the benefit of Philonise Floyd testifying before Congress he was not at the scene. Just a sideshow… https://t.co/jLEDvtIW1E 2 hours ago

yourunclelou

Jordi Quinquillà RT @evanchill: What does Floyd's death mean to his brother, Philonise, who called Floyd a “gentle giant” and a “people person," whose insti… 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd's Brother Remembers 'Gentle Giant' [Video]

George Floyd's Brother Remembers 'Gentle Giant'

George Floyd's brother speaks about his memory, looking up to him, and cheering him on at his sports games (1:39). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:39Published
George Floyd, remembered [Video]

George Floyd, remembered

They used to call him a "gentle giant." George Floyd's childhood friends remember him and call for justice.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 02:05Published
Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's Death [Video]

Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's Death

People who knew him best say George Floyd was a gentle giant, a transplant from Houston who came to Minneapolis for a fresh start, Reg Chapman reports (2:17). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:17Published