|
|
|
'Big Gentle Giant': Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:59s - Published
'Big Gentle Giant': Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George
As the world mourns the loss of George Floyd, his family is remembering a kind man and a loyal friend (2:00).
WCCO 4 News - June 5, 2020
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
George Floyd's Brother Remembers 'Gentle Giant'
George Floyd's brother speaks about his memory, looking up to him, and cheering him on at his sports games (1:39). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 6, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:39Published
George Floyd, remembered
They used to call him a "gentle giant." George Floyd's childhood friends remember him and call for justice.
Credit: BRUT Duration: 02:05Published
Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's Death
People who knew him best say George Floyd was a gentle giant, a transplant from Houston who came to Minneapolis for a fresh start, Reg Chapman reports (2:17). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 26, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:17Published
|