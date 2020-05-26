'Big Gentle Giant': Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George

As the world mourns the loss of George Floyd, his family is remembering a kind man and a loyal friend (2:00).

Jordi Quinquillà RT @evanchill : What does Floyd's death mean to his brother, Philonise, who called Floyd a “gentle giant” and a “people person," whose insti… 23 hours ago

Thomas Price Don't understand the benefit of Philonise Floyd testifying before Congress he was not at the scene. Just a sideshow… https://t.co/jLEDvtIW1E 2 hours ago