Terre Haute native who lost her nephew in Indianapolis police shooting to return home for Saturday protest

Terre Haute native who lost her nephew in Indianapolis police shooting to return home for Saturday p

1st court appearance "on monday".

"a woman" who grew-up in terre haute is coming home "tomorrow"..

To participate "i a planned peaceful protest".

Tamasha "tomi" rose is coming home..

Because the actions and conversations triggered "by the death of george floyd" "has hit home for her".

That's because "on may 7th" in indianapolis..

"she says"..

"her nephew" was shot and kille by police.

This is a picture of her nephew..

"19"-year-old "mc'hal rose".

She describes him..

"as funny", "encouraging", "had a amazing soul" and "flashed one infectious smile".

"his death"..

Pushes her "to fight for justice".

She wants "his story"..

As well as the stories of others..

To be shared and heard.

That's why "she" and her brothers and sisters have been participating in several peaceful protests in minneapolis and indianapolis.

"rose says"..

"the keys" to healing..

Include "speaking-out", "standing strong", and "getting people to listen".

/////// /////// "i think what i'm asking in a call to action is stop being silent because it you're being silent..

You're saying you don't care about human life..

Everyone is a human no matter the shade of your skin."

/////// "rose"..

And her "2"-brothers and "2"-sisters.

Will join together at tomorrow's "peaceful protest" planned in terre haute.

Now..

Let's talk about that "planned peaceful protest" scheduled for tomorrow in terre haute.

"a group"..

That goes by the name "change of terre haute" is behind the event.

"organizers" tell "news 10" that "a rally" will start at 12-30 "at city hall".

Then at "1"-o'clock those in attendance will march.

As of air time..

"the route" for the march is still not finalized.

"the march"