Joe Biden Slams Trump Suggesting George Floyd Is Celebrating

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for suggesting on Friday that George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police last week, is celebrating from heaven, possibly because of new US employment numbers.

On Friday, Trump said he hoped Floyd was "looking down right now" and celebrating "a great day for him ... in terms of equality" as he announced unexpectedly strong May jobs numbers.

Biden said that it was "despicable" of Trump to "put ... words" into Floyd's mouth.