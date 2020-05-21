Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday (June 18), saying the position should go to a woman of color instead.

In an interview on MSNBC, Klobuchar cited the historic moment, saying quote "if you want to heal this nation right now...this is sure hell of a way to do it." Biden, who will take on Republican President Donald Trump in November, is under pressure to pick a black running mate as racial tensions have flared over the death of a black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar has come under increased scrutiny as the former top prosecutor for the Minnesota county which includes Minneapolis.

Some Democrats have taken issue with her record on police misconduct and other prosecutions.

Klobuchar competed against Biden for the Democratic nomination before dropping out and endorsing him in March.

Biden has already promised to pick a woman as his running mate, and several black candidates are on his shortlist, including Senator Kamala Harris and Representative Val Demings.

Some African-American leaders and activists say having a black woman on the ticket would demonstrate that Biden is committed to addressing issues like criminal justice reform and police misconduct.

Black voters make up a crucial component of the Democratic base.





Tweets about this

CallingAstro424

Jim Phillippi RT @Reuters: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar pulls back from consideration to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate http… 37 seconds ago

anewscomtr

ANews U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself out of contention to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe… https://t.co/qvrLErQTRj 7 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar pulls back from consideration to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's runnin… https://t.co/fPmBFDnmdN 8 minutes ago

mlxYYZ

Matthew Lacroix RT @ReutersPolitics: Klobuchar pulls back from consideration as Biden's running mate https://t.co/Op6HQX5j3C https://t.co/xKahY0lIYW 10 minutes ago

keloradio

KELO Amy K out as VP https://t.co/yyNGwy7K2I 28 minutes ago

3MGIncorporated

MillennialMadeMediaGroup Reuters: "Klobuchar pulls back from consideration as Biden's running mate." 🔗https://t.co/y0IHBb52z8 https://t.co/UEIYpeVDD1 36 minutes ago

EhtShaf

Shafaque Ehtesham RT @htTweets: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has already promised to pick a woman as his running mate, and several black candi… 40 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar's Ties To Cop Cash [Video]

Klobuchar's Ties To Cop Cash

Amy Klobuchar wants to be Joe Biden's VP. But, according to Business Insider, her ties to law enforcement may hamper her chances to get the job. Police union and law enforcement PACs have given $15,000..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
Klobuchar Still In Running For VP [Video]

Klobuchar Still In Running For VP

Joe Biden has not named a running mate as yet. Senator Amy Klobuchar is still in the running for the job. The NY Post Klobuchar ranks her 6th on the list to become Biden's running mate. Klobuchar..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting [Video]

Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting

Joe Biden has reportedly asked Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published