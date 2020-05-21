Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead.

In an interview on MSNBC, Klobuchar cited the historic moment, saying quote "if you want to heal this nation right now...this is sure hell of a way to do it." Biden, who will take on Republican President Donald Trump in November, is under pressure to pick a black running mate as racial tensions have flared over the death of a black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar has come under increased scrutiny as the former top prosecutor for the Minnesota county which includes Minneapolis.

Some Democrats have taken issue with her record on police misconduct and other prosecutions.

Klobuchar competed against Biden for the Democratic nomination before dropping out and endorsing him in March.

Biden has already promised to pick a woman as his running mate, and several black candidates are on his shortlist, including Senator Kamala Harris and Representative Val Demings.

Some African-American leaders and activists say having a black woman on the ticket would demonstrate that Biden is committed to addressing issues like criminal justice reform and police misconduct.

Black voters make up a crucial component of the Democratic base.