Klobuchar Drops out of VP Race to Make Room for a Woman of Color
Klobuchar Drops Out of VP Race to Make Room for a Woman of Color On Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar removed herself as a contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

The senator encouraged the presidential hopeful to select a woman of color given the national discussion on racial injustice and police brutality.

Amy Klobuchar, via MSNBC Biden responded to the Minnesota senator shortly after she spoke to MSNBC.

Joe Biden, via Twitter The decision is said to have been made independently with "zero pressure" from the Biden campaign.

