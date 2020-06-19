Klobuchar Drops Out of VP Race to
Make Room for a Woman of Color On Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar
removed herself as a contender
to be Joe Biden’s running mate.
The senator encouraged the presidential hopeful to select a woman of color given the national discussion on racial injustice and police brutality.
Amy Klobuchar,
via MSNBC Biden responded to the Minnesota
senator shortly after she spoke to MSNBC.
Joe Biden,
via Twitter The decision is said to have
been made independently
with "zero pressure" from
the Biden campaign.