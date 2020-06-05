Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued After Norway Landslide

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:49s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued After Norway Landslide

WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued After Norway Landslide

A dog was rescued near Alta, Norway on Wednesday after a landslide swept homes into the sea.

Take a look at the rescue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Peaceful March Held In Downtown Miami [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Peaceful March Held In Downtown Miami

Demonstrators were marching peacefully through the streets of downtown Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published
WEB EXTRA: FIU Protesters Block Traffic [Video]

WEB EXTRA: FIU Protesters Block Traffic

Protesters at FIU were blocking SW 8th Street and 107 Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published
WEB EXTRA: FIU Protesters On The Move [Video]

WEB EXTRA: FIU Protesters On The Move

Images from Chopper 4 showed FIU protesters marching through nearby streets in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:07Published