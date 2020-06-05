WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued After Norway Landslide
A dog was rescued near Alta, Norway on Wednesday after a landslide swept homes into the sea.
Take a look at the rescue.
pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
WEB EXTRA: Peaceful March Held In Downtown MiamiDemonstrators were marching peacefully through the streets of downtown Miami on Saturday afternoon.
WEB EXTRA: FIU Protesters Block TrafficProtesters at FIU were blocking SW 8th Street and 107 Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
WEB EXTRA: FIU Protesters On The MoveImages from Chopper 4 showed FIU protesters marching through nearby streets in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon.