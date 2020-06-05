Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of people joined arms with police officers to march across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle on Friday afternoon.

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Hundreds of people joined arms with police officers to march across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of people joined arms with police officers to march across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle on Friday afternoon.

"He needs to resign," said Shelby Township resident Armena Pollard about Police Chief Robert Shelide who came under fire Thursday after he was accused of being behind tweets that glorify police brutality on those marching for racial equality and justice for the killing of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mpls. City Council Plans To Defund, Dismantle MPD [Video]

Mpls. City Council Plans To Defund, Dismantle MPD

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people rallied at Powderhorn Park to call for more changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, David Schuman reports (2:26). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 7, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:26Published
Mpls. City Council Discusses Commitment To Dismantle MPD [Video]

Mpls. City Council Discusses Commitment To Dismantle MPD

Hundreds of people rallied at Powederhorn Park this afternoon to call for more changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, David Schuman reports (1:09). WCCO 4 News at 5:30 – June 7, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:09Published
Cleveland protestors demand justice for Desmond Franklin in peaceful demonstration [Video]

Cleveland protestors demand justice for Desmond Franklin in peaceful demonstration

Hundreds, if not thousands of people marched in solidarity honoring and demanding justice for Desmond Franklin and countless others who were killed at the hands of police officers.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:54Published