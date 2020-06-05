Hundreds of people joined arms with police officers to march across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle on Friday afternoon.
"He needs to resign," said Shelby Township resident Armena Pollard about Police Chief Robert Shelide who came under fire Thursday after he was accused of being behind tweets that glorify police brutality on those marching for racial equality and justice for the killing of George Floyd.