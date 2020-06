Family says goodbye to vet

OR HOLD A FUNERAL BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC.TONIGHT, THEY'RE FINALLYGETTING CLOSURE.

IN THE LONGESTMONTHS OF THEIR LIVES.JULIA EVANS / JOHN JOHNSON'SDAUGHTER: "IT WAS REALLYHARD, AND EVERYONESTRUGGLED.

AND WE'RE STILLSTRUGGLING." FOR MANYOKLAHOMANS, REOPENING THESTATE MEANS MOVING BACKTOWARD NORMAL LIFE.

BUT FORJULIA EVANS, IT MEANSFINALLY GETTING CLOSURE.JULIA EVANS / JOHN JOHNSON'SDAUGHTER: "A LOT OF PEOPLEARE LIKE, 'WE GET TO GO OUT,WE GET TO DO SOMETHING!'

BUTWE JUST WANT TO HAVE AFUNERAL." HER FATHER, JOHNJOHNSON, DIED MORE THAN TWOMONTHS AGO.

HE DID TWO TOURSIN THE VIETNAM WAR, ANDSERVED IN THE TULSA COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE.

BUT HENEVER GOT THE HONOR HEDESERVED, BECAUSE NO ONECOULD GATHER FOR A FUNERAL.UNTIL NOW.JULIA EVANS / JOHN JOHNSON'SDAUGHTER: "IN SOME OF OURMINDS WE REALLY NEEDED THECHURCH SERVICE.

IT WASREALLY EXCITING THAT WECOULD ACTUALLY DO THISPART." FOR JULIA, THOSE TWOMONTHS FELT LIKE YEARS..

ASTHE WEIGHT OF HER LOSS HUNGON.JULIA EVANS / JOHN JOHNSON'SDAUGHTER: "IT IS WHAT YOUNEED, BECAUSE ANY TIMETHERE'S A DEATH THERE ARECERTAIN STEPS YOU HAVE, LIKETHERE'S A DEATH AND THEN ACOUPLE DAYS LATER YOU HAVE AFUNERAL.

AND THESE PASTCOUPLE MONTHS WE HAVEN'TBEEN ABLE TO DO THAT." JOHNWILL BE CELEBRATED FRIDAYEVENING, WITH A PROPER MASSAND CELEBRATION OF LIFE.

HISFRIENDS, FAMILY, AND WARBUDDIES, RELIEVED TO FINALLYGIVE HIM A PROPER SEND-OFF.JULIA EVANS / JOHN JOHNSON'SDAUGHTER: "HE WANTS APARTY.

HE LOVES PARTIES.

ALLHIS FRIENDS TOGETHER TELLINGTHEIR WAR STORIES AND COPSTORIES, THAT'S MY FAVORITEPART BECAUSE THAT'S WHAT IGREW UP WITH.

SO THAT'S WHATI'M LOOKING FORWARD TO."CHRIS DIMARIA, 2 WORKS FORYOU.