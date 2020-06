4,286 shramik special trains carrying over 58 lakh migrants operated till now: Railway Board Chairman

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav informed that 4,286 shramik special trains carrying over 58 lakh migrants operated till now.

"4,286 shramik special trains carrying over 58 lakh migrants to their destined places have been operated till now.

The demand for these trains has decreased from 250 to about 137 per day.

We operated 56 trains in the last 2 days," said Yadav.