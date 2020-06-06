‘Not ayurvedic’: CSIR on plant-based drug ACQH to be tested for Covid treatment

Centre of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande spoke on the clinical trials of phytopharmaceutical ACQH.

“We’re going to try it against Covid-19.

It’s historic in modern medicine, especially in India.

We have a chance to tap our traditional knowledge system and its limitless possibilities,” he said.

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday it was testing a plant-derived drug, AQCH, for the potential treatment of Covid-19 as part of a mid-stage trial, with results expected by October.

