Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests

Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups.

According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to grab their weapons and crash protests against police brutality.

The posts from roughly 190 Facebook and Instagram accounts violated Facebook’s terms of service, which prohibits users from inciting violence.

They were linked to two notorious hate groups that have already been kicked off the platforms—the Proud Boys and the American Guard.

The posts involved plotting how to infiltrate the ongoing protests prompted by the killing of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.

We saw that these groups were planning to rally supporters and members to physically go to the protests and in some cases were preparing to go with weapons.

Brian Fishman Director of counterterrorism and dangerous organizations policy, Facebook