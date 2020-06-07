Hundreds in Thailand take part in BLM online protest

Hundreds of Thais and expats from across the country gathered online on the Zoom application on Sunday (June 7) to join the global call for justice for U.S. citizen George Floyd and an end to racism following his fatal encounter with law enforcement.

With the slogan, 'I Can't Breathe' emblazoned across their arms and placards in the back, the activists said they wanted to emphasize that they were in solidarity with the anti-police brutality and Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. The group also observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence together with others on Zoom - the length of time that a white police officer was seen pinning Floyd's neck to the ground as Floyd repeatedly groaned, "please, I can't breathe".

When asked about racism in Thailand, the organizers said that racial bias exists in Asia although it may be more 'subtle'.

They also hope for 'gradual changes' in this as well.Thailand remains under the emergency decree where there is a ban on public gatherings of more than five people.