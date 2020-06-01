Facing South Florida: The George Floyd Protests
Jim DeFede spoke with State Sen.
Oscar Braynon and community activist Victoria Gunder about the protests seeking justice for George Floyd.
SMU Mustang Football Players Take Part In Dallas Protest To Fight Against InjusticeThe pain from George Floyd's death has led SMU football players to take a stand.
Thousands March Through Boston's South End To Protest Police BrutalityWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
"Say their name': Hundreds attend Annapolis vigil for George Floyd, other police brutality victims"Say their name': Hundreds attend Annapolis vigil for George Floyd, other police brutality victims