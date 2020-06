Watch: Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta protests against Kejriwal's hospital order

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta protested against the Kejriwal government's order reserving treatment in state government hospitals only for people from the capital.

The newly appointed Delhi BJP Chief said that it was a bid to hide the failure of the Kejriwal government in tackling coronavirus.

He also added that it is inhuman to refuse treatment to people.

