BTS donates $1m to Black Lives Matter

Global K-pop sensation BTS has donated $1m to Black Lives Matter in support of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The seven-member K-pop group had tweeted on Thursday (June 4) in support of U.S. protests, saying they stand against racial discrimination and condemn violence, and adding that everyone has the right to be respected.

That tweet went viral, and has since sparked a wave of donations under the hashtag MatchAMillion - which encourages BTS's legion of fans know as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the band's $1m donation.

BTS cancelled a world tour in April amid global lockdowns.