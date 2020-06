CM Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat, will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complaining of fever and sore throat therefore he will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and Sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence.

He will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow.

He is also diabetic," said Singh after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal developing fever and sour throat.