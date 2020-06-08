Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of his wealth through the trade and exploitation of 80,000 slaves, being pulled down with ropes before being met with screams and cheers from the crowd.After the statue fell to the ground, a protester posed with his knee on the statue's neck - reminiscent of the video showing George Floyd, an African-American who died while being restrained by a white US police officer.The statue, which was erected in the city of Bristol in 1895, was then dumped in the nearby River Avon. Over recent years the statue has been a point of contention, with an 11,00-strong petition calling for it to be removed. It follows yesterday's demonstrations in London which saw 29 people arrested following clashes between police and protesters, following Protester Solly Cox, 24, said: "It was just really powerful. "They dressed him in bondage gear and then tied the ropes around him. "When it was pulled down everyone just cheered. "After Colston was pulled down a guy got up and knelt on his neck. "It was just a really powerful moment. "After the statue was pulled down it kinda kicked off. "A bunch of football hooligans came up to the protesters and were trying to take away people's signs.

That's when I left."Thousands of protesters have gathered in UK cities across the weekend to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which has triggered momentum following the death of George Floyd. 

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of his wealth through the trade and exploitation of 80,000 slaves, being pulled down with ropes before being met with screams and cheers from the crowd.After the statue fell to the ground, a protester posed with his knee on the statue's neck - reminiscent of the video showing George Floyd, an African-American who died while being restrained by a white US police officer.The statue, which was erected in the city of Bristol in 1895, was then dumped in the nearby River Avon.

Over recent years the statue has been a point of contention, with an 11,00-strong petition calling for it to be removed.

It follows yesterday's demonstrations in London which saw 29 people arrested following clashes between police and protesters, following Protester Solly Cox, 24, said: "It was just really powerful.

"They dressed him in bondage gear and then tied the ropes around him.

"When it was pulled down everyone just cheered.

"After Colston was pulled down a guy got up and knelt on his neck.

"It was just a really powerful moment.

"After the statue was pulled down it kinda kicked off.

"A bunch of football hooligans came up to the protesters and were trying to take away people's signs.

That's when I left."Thousands of protesters have gathered in UK cities across the weekend to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which has triggered momentum following the death of George Floyd.





Tweets about this

timejgaynor

Tim Gaynor Slaver Edward Colston shipped 84,000 African men, women and children to the Americas, of 19,000 died in transit. Wh… https://t.co/SnkDMQkTy5 8 hours ago

Herbsistah

Dr [email protected]🏡 #BLM #protesters tear down statue of 17th century #Slaver slave trader #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/bqDZE5Ih57 15 hours ago

NotOccupying

(((it's DOCTOR, not Ms.))) RT @valanchee: This is literally a watershed moment. But not enough. UK universities have problematic ties with slave trade. Among others,… 19 hours ago

msauerbach

Michael Auerbach Statue of a slaver torn down in Bristol during BLM protest https://t.co/Wh9JDNmRDZ 19 hours ago

sk_azania

SK Azania Statue of a slaver torn down in Bristol during BLM protest https://t.co/fmxcJjhxGR via @MailOnline 19 hours ago

Paulcla84713288

Pclayton Statue of a slaver torn down in Bristol during BLM protest why would you, you only learn to be better by looking at… https://t.co/cXGP9TTtTY 20 hours ago

KyleMHilton

Kyle Matthew Hilton Tories appalled at the removal of a slaver trader’s statue. “Utterly disgraceful.” How can anyone wonder why we’ve… https://t.co/ALJlMPTRiA 20 hours ago

valanchee

Avalanche This is literally a watershed moment. But not enough. UK universities have problematic ties with slave trade. Among… https://t.co/PJ4LvO3dvn 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bristol Slave-Trader Statue Torn Down In Weekend Of Black Lives Matter Protests [Video]

Bristol Slave-Trader Statue Torn Down In Weekend Of Black Lives Matter Protests

A statue of a slave-trader has been torn down in Bristol as a weekend of protests across the UK took place in memory of George Floyd. The black man died in police custody, sparking a wave of..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Starmer: Edward Colston statue should've been properly taken down a long time ago [Video]

Starmer: Edward Colston statue should've been properly taken down a long time ago

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the toppled memorial to slave trader Edward Colston that was dumped into Bristol harbour should've been taken down with consent a long, long time ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Bristol Mayor: 'Statue was a personal affront' [Video]

Bristol Mayor: 'Statue was a personal affront'

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees comments on the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston during Black Lives Matter protests.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:26Published