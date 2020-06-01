RELIGIOUS LEADER REACTS TO PROTESTS

Over the death of george floyd - a local religious leader shared his thoughts on the matter.... in the past week - father larry mcbride of "holy name of jesus" has made some changes to services - and the messages of those services.... while he does not support the violence - he hopes protesters can have their voices heard in a peaceful way.... for father larry - he suggests looking at what we can do on an individual basis - to make meaningful changes.... just the idea that we have to look at our own racism we have to look at our own views and the way that we look at people, that this is much more than just one incident or, a few isolated incidents but it is in our culture and we have to look at our own role in that and then to pray for healing and health and to do all we can to bring about change in our society.

Father mcbride also believes - the best course of action from here - is to address these issues head on - but not to forget - helping others heal from these trying times.... one tri-state