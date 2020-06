Royal Wish: Countess of Wessex hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be 'happy'



Sophie, the Countess of Wessex - who is married to Prince Edward - insists the royal family always try to help "any new member". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06 Published 5 minutes ago

Prince Edward's children are 'unlikely' to use their HRH titles



Prince Edward is a "very engaged" father, his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has revealed. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:43 Published 17 hours ago