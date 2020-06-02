Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Passengers arrive at London Stansted Airport as quarantine measures come into effect

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Passengers arrive at London Stansted Airport as quarantine measures come into effect

Passengers arrive at London Stansted Airport as quarantine measures come into effect

Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport react to the Government's new quarantine measures requiring passengers to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days.

All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – must fill out an online locator form giving their contact and travel details, as well as the address of where they will isolate.

The measure is intended to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.

People arriving at Stansted Airport, on a flight from Eindhoven in the Netherlands, were among the first to land in the UK since the new rule came into force.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force [Video]

Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force

Travellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus. All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
120 Thai nationals return home on repatriation flight from India [Video]

120 Thai nationals return home on repatriation flight from India

One hundred and twenty Thai nations returned to their homeland on a Covid-19 repatriation flight from Mumbai, India, on June 15. Airport officials said that two of the group had high fevers and were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published
251 Thais return from London and 20 are rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus [Video]

251 Thais return from London and 20 are rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

Footage shows 251 Thai nationals arriving in their homeland yesterday (June 1) after leaving the UK on a repatriation flight. Officials said that 20 of the group had high fevers and were rushed to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published