Passengers arrive at London Stansted Airport as quarantine measures come into effect

Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport react to the Government's new quarantine measures requiring passengers to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days.
All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – must fill out an online locator form giving their contact and travel details, as well as the address of where they will isolate.
The measure is intended to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.
People arriving at Stansted Airport, on a flight from Eindhoven in the Netherlands, were among the first to land in the UK since the new rule came into force.