Protesters Gather To Have Body Cam Footage Released

A gathering was held in Madison pushing the release of body cam footage for Dana Fletcher.

I'm marie waxel.

And i'm pat simon.

As protests continue across the country to fight for justice for the killing of george floyd -- protesters here in north alabama are also speaking out against police brutality.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live in madison this morning where a peaceful protest took place yesterday to demand justice for a man killed by madison police in october.

Rodneya -- what do the protesters say they want from the madison police department?

Body camera footage -- that's what the protesters want the madison police department to release in the shooting death of dana fletcher.

They also tell us this is much bigger than fletcher and george floyd.

Dana fletcher was shot and killed by madison police in october -- but demands for the body cam footage from the shooting to be released have not been met.

Protesters tell us that even though the madison county district attorney found the officers to be justified -- they believe the family should be able to view the body cam footage for themselves.

The protesters spent time demanding madison police to release the footage -- but they also say they are protesting for the lives of other black men and women lost at the hands of police.

All of these police murders need to be addressed, not just through awareness but through systemic change, and that systemic change starts with reparations to the families of these murdered black people as well as reparations to all the black community."

The protesters say they want to see police brutality and racism end and the lives of fletcher, floyd, and others live them are remembered.

Hey told us they won't stop sharing the message of "black lives matter" until they see a change.

