Michelle Obama tells of personal tragedy in address to graduates
Former first lady Michelle Obama talks about the death of her father and best friend, as she addresses racial divides in the US in a commencement soeech to new graduates.
One News Page Michelle Obama tells of personal tragedy in address to graduates
https://t.co/DWUfrTI67c
Former first lady… https://t.co/YkELPZbpa4 33 minutes ago
mar-ay-ugh Becoming
By: Michelle Obama
I highly recommend the audio book version. (Read by the queen herself) But Michelle’s… https://t.co/2tBCNM55q9 6 days ago
Michelle Obama Tweets About Marriage: 'It Can Be Hard Work'Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday noted that marriage “can be hard work.”
Michelle Obama And MTV Are Hosting A Virtual PromFormer first lady Michelle Obama is helping to give high school seniors a prom.
Obama's nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, and MTV have joined forces to host a virtual prom for the class of..
41 Top Entertainment: Documentaries from Rihanna and Michelle ObamaShelby Coates and Lil G from Macon Radio Alliance talk about new documentaries from Rihanna and Michelle Obama.