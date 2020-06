Pilot draws George Floyd tribute using airplane Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 21 hours ago Pilot draws George Floyd tribute using airplane A pilot in Canada took to the skies in support of protests rallying against the death of George Floyd. The pilot flew a flight path Thursday in the shape of a raised fist. 0

AGAINST THE DEATH OF GEORGEFLOYD.DIMITRI NEONAKIS...WHO LIVES IN NOVA SCOTIA, FLEWA FLIGHT PATH THURSDAY IN THESHAPE OF A RAISED FIST.IT'S BECOME A SYMBOL OF THEBLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT ANDA SYMBOL AGAINST RACISM.FLIGHTAWARE-DOT-COM FOLLOWEDNEONAKIS DURING HIS ENTIREJOURNEY AND DOCUMENTED THEPICTURE.







