Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dunkin' plans to hire 25,000 employees

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dunkin' plans to hire 25,000 employees

Dunkin' plans to hire 25,000 employees

Dunkin' said Monday its franchisees are seeking to hire up to 25,000 workers as it prepares for higher demand, with U.S. states reopening after months-long lockdowns.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dunkin' Brand's underperforming shares perked up as "help wanted" signs went up.

The coffee and donut chain said Monday its franchisees will hire up to 25,000 employees.

It didn't give a timeframe.

The jobs will range from serving customers at the counter to restaurant management.

The company will also offer online college education to employees in a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University.

The move comes as America reopens.

New York City was abuzz with the sound of jackhammers Monday as the business capital launched Phase 1 of its reopening that includes construction and retail - workers in those sectors who had stayed at home for months could use a pick-me-up.

Wall Street gave Dunkin a lift Monday after KeyBanc upgraded the shares to "overweight" from "underweight." The brokerage sees Dunkin's same-store sales improving as northern U.S. states reopen.

Shares of Dunkin', which has lagged rivals such as Wendys and McDonalds this year, rose more than 3% in early trading.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dunkin’ Looks to Add 25,000 U.S. Workers [Video]

Dunkin’ Looks to Add 25,000 U.S. Workers

As the economy begins to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunkin’ announced plans to add as many as 25,000 employees in the U.S.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:36Published
Amazon will keep most temps it hired [Video]

Amazon will keep most temps it hired

Amazon.com plans to offer permanent jobs to about 70% of U.S. workers it hired temporarily to meet consumer demand, Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published