Dunkin' plans to hire 25,000 employees

Dunkin' said Monday its franchisees are seeking to hire up to 25,000 workers as it prepares for higher demand, with U.S. states reopening after months-long lockdowns.

Dunkin' Brand's underperforming shares perked up as "help wanted" signs went up.

It didn't give a timeframe.

The jobs will range from serving customers at the counter to restaurant management.

The company will also offer online college education to employees in a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University.

The move comes as America reopens.

New York City was abuzz with the sound of jackhammers Monday as the business capital launched Phase 1 of its reopening that includes construction and retail - workers in those sectors who had stayed at home for months could use a pick-me-up.

Wall Street gave Dunkin a lift Monday after KeyBanc upgraded the shares to "overweight" from "underweight." The brokerage sees Dunkin's same-store sales improving as northern U.S. states reopen.

Shares of Dunkin', which has lagged rivals such as Wendys and McDonalds this year, rose more than 3% in early trading.