Dunkin' plans to hire 25,000 employees

Dunkin' Brand's underperforming shares perked up as "help wanted" signs went up.
The coffee and donut chain said Monday its franchisees will hire up to 25,000 employees.
It didn't give a timeframe.
The jobs will range from serving customers at the counter to restaurant management.
The company will also offer online college education to employees in a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University.
The move comes as America reopens.
New York City was abuzz with the sound of jackhammers Monday as the business capital launched Phase 1 of its reopening that includes construction and retail - workers in those sectors who had stayed at home for months could use a pick-me-up.
Wall Street gave Dunkin a lift Monday after KeyBanc upgraded the shares to "overweight" from "underweight." The brokerage sees Dunkin's same-store sales improving as northern U.S. states reopen.
Shares of Dunkin', which has lagged rivals such as Wendys and McDonalds this year, rose more than 3% in early trading.
