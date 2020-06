In Focus: Kejriwal's 'state govt hospitals only for Delhiites' order divisive?

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has said that state government hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents till the Covid situation is over.

The LG has overturned the order setting up the stage for a fresh faceoff with the state government.

Hindustan Times' senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to AAP leader Akshay Marathe & senior consultant neurosurgeon from Ganga Ram hospital Dr. Ajit K Sinha on the feasibility of the order.

Watch the full video.