TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn't retiring, he's throwing a temper tantrum
Conor McGregor announced that he will be retiring for the third time.
Hear why TJ Houshmandzadeh isn't buying it and thinks Conor be back in the octagon.
Coach Billy Carson TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn’t retiring, he’s throwing a temper tantrum https://t.co/tLpmuRcpa0 https://t.co/R949Aw2Dnl 58 minutes ago
mmahottopic TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn&#8217;t retiring, he&#8217;s throwing a temper tantrum https://t.co/zHU4hQeylV 59 minutes ago