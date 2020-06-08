Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn't retiring, he's throwing a temper tantrum

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:33s - Published
TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn't retiring, he's throwing a temper tantrum

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn't retiring, he's throwing a temper tantrum

Conor McGregor announced that he will be retiring for the third time.

Hear why TJ Houshmandzadeh isn't buying it and thinks Conor be back in the octagon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn't retiring, he's throwing a temper tantrum

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn't retiring, he's throwing a temper tantrumConor McGregor announced that he will be retiring for the third time. Hear why TJ Houshmandzadeh...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn’t retiring, he’s throwing a temper tantrum https://t.co/tLpmuRcpa0 https://t.co/R949Aw2Dnl 58 minutes ago

MMAhottopic

mmahottopic TJ Houshmandzadeh: Conor McGregor isn&amp;#8217;t retiring, he&amp;#8217;s throwing a temper tantrum https://t.co/zHU4hQeylV 59 minutes ago