Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K.

Rowling’s controversy.

According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by saying she would give her thoughts on the issue.

She then shared a thread of resources supporting Black transgender people around the globe.

The tweet comes after Rowling was accused of transphobia after posting about a headline.

The headline used the phrase “people who menstruate” and Rowling wanted to know why they didn’t just say “women.”

