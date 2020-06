City Councilman: With So Many Large-Scale Events Canceled Due To COVID-19, There’s Room To Cut Funds From NYPD Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published 56 minutes ago City Councilman: With So Many Large-Scale Events Canceled Due To COVID-19, There’s Room To Cut Funds From NYPD For nearly two weeks protesters have been demanding police reform. The pressure has turned into a plan from Mayor Bill de Blasio — one short of details — to cut the NYPD‘s budget. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. 0

