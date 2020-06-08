Global  

With Surprising Job Gains, Extra $600 Unemployment Benefit, Second Stimulus Check Likely Slipping Away
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:16s - Published
As a result of the job market recovering quicker than anticipated, many in Congress want to dial back on some pandemic stimulus benefits.

