Piece of clothing and phone last seen with missing Eagle boy found in river; search narrowed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:34s - Published 2 days ago Piece of clothing and phone last seen with missing Eagle boy found in river; search narrowed An article of clothing belonging to a young boy who went missing Friday night in Eagle was found Saturday in the Eagle River and a phone he was carrying when he went missing was found in the river near the apartment complex at which he was last seen, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night. 0

