COVID-19: Google Maps rolls out new features to avoid crowds when using public transit

Google on Monday introduced new features to Google Maps that aim to inform users better about how their trip may be impacted due to the coronavirus.

When a user will look up public transit directions for a trip that is likely to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Google Maps will show "relevant alerts" from local transit agencies.

Transit alerts are rolling out in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US where the company has information from local transit agencies, with more coming soon.

Nagarajan said that users will now be able to see the times when a transit station is 'historically more or less busy'.