Job Recovery

The Labor Department announced on June 5 that 2.5 million Americans were hired in the month of May as the economy seems to rebound, and unemployment rates start to decline.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico -- esteban are restaurant owners here at home able to bring back on many laid-off workers?

I'm at sin of cortez where they brought back 7 of the 9 people they laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country the loss of jobs has been catastrophic.

You can most people lost their jobs in march and april.

But april showers bring may flowers.

But in may the labor department reports more than two-point- five million people went back to work.

Restaurants like sin of cortez saw its job force rebound as we reopened - and now it's looking to fill more positions.

When we first went into lockdown i had about 21 employees and i ended up down to about 12.

We have never closed we've been to go this entire time.

Since then i've rehired the majority of everyone back and added a couple of new hires so right now we are at 19 employees.

Looking actually for one more for the front of the house i'll be hiring again.

Restaurants and bars accounted for more than half of employment increase in may.

I spoke with a handful of shop owners and most of them were actually looking to hire new people.

Surely a positive sign.

Im esteban reynoso for action news now, coverage you can count on.

The unemployment rate went down from 14-point- seven percent in april to 13-point- three percent for the month of may.