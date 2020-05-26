Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Job Recovery

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Job Recovery

Job Recovery

The Labor Department announced on June 5 that 2.5 million Americans were hired in the month of May as the economy seems to rebound, and unemployment rates start to decline.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2 and a half mllion people are back to work in the u-s from april to may -- as our country reopens.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico -- esteban are restaurant owners here at home able to bring back on many laid-off workers?

I'm at sin of cortez where they brought back 7 of the 9 people they laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country the loss of jobs has been catastrophic.

Take a look at this graph.

You can most people lost their jobs in march and april.

But april showers bring may flowers.

But in may the labor department reports more than two-point- five million people went back to work.

Restaurants like sin of cortez saw its job force rebound as we reopened - and now it's looking to fill more positions.

When we first went into lockdown i had about 21 employees and i ended up down to about 12.

We have never closed we've been to go this entire time.

Since then i've rehired the majority of everyone back and added a couple of new hires so right now we are at 19 employees.

Looking actually for one more for the front of the house i'll be hiring again.

Restaurants and bars accounted for more than half of employment increase in may.

I spoke with a handful of shop owners and most of them were actually looking to hire new people.

Surely a positive sign.

Im esteban reynoso for action news now, coverage you can count on.

The unemployment rate went down from 14-point- seven percent in april to 13-point- three percent for the month of may.



Related news from verified sources

World shares advance on surprise U.S. job recovery

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares advanced on Monday after a surprise recovery in U.S. employment...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria


EU’s COVID recovery spending should be guided by green finance plan: experts - Reuters

EU’s COVID recovery spending should be guided by green finance plan: experts - ReutersPlanned European Union rules requiring investments to be in line with climate policy should be used...
WorldNews - Published

US non-farm payrolls unexpectedly increase by 2.5 million in May as world’s biggest economy regains footing

In a big surprise, US non-farm payrolls increased by 2.5 million in May as the world’s biggest...
Proactive Investors - Published



Tweets about this

masterofxo

masterofxo~~ RT @HipHopNumbers: Kid Cudi & Kanye West - KSG turns 2 My mental health bible % of bars devoted to mental health 77.4% - Cudi 37.8% - Ye… 3 seconds ago

AlyceNene

Nene RT @abcnews: Savings increase could either mean a deeper, longer recession or faster recovery https://t.co/yfZPdwaZQ4 5 seconds ago

ArtakGevorgian7

Artak Gevorgian RT @Hotel_News_Now: Panelists on an APAC-focused webinar discussed the transactions market, how certain segments are performing as hotels r… 5 seconds ago

kayringe

Jeanne Berrong RT @latimes: As states and businesses begin to reopen, the missing link may be a lack of child care options for parents returning to the wo… 6 seconds ago

Agnesma12

Agnesma @SteveSchmidtSES You might go to a recovery meeting. That is the premise of 12 steps .one confronts their past and changes it 13 seconds ago

Mickeyslats88

mickey @Fevtruckdriver @WYP_PCWILLIS when I did recovery I was always out police jobsn, I have so much respect for the boy… https://t.co/DRoRoBSwSI 18 seconds ago

Devanshukrsingh

Devanshu kr. singh @sambitswaraj Recovery fast 20 seconds ago

pradeepraturip

Pradeep Raturi RT @KailashHealth: Another 6 Covid-19 Survivors have recovered from the virus & were discharged from Kailash #CovidIsolationCenter, Gr. Noi… 21 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Getting Back to Work: More Job Opportunities As States Reopen [Video]

Getting Back to Work: More Job Opportunities As States Reopen

As the unemployment rate sits at an all time high, there are parts of the economy that are starting to rebound. So a big question for people out of work -- how can you succeed in the current job..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:54Published
Skilled Trades in need of workers during the pandemic [Video]

Skilled Trades in need of workers during the pandemic

With tens of thousands of people unemployed, skilled trade advocates encourage people to consider a career change.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:13Published
Slow economic recovery expected for Mississippi [Video]

Slow economic recovery expected for Mississippi

The state economist says Mississippi can expect a long, slow economic recovery from the shock of job losses and the steep decline in commercial activity tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WXXVPublished