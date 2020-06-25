Indiana launches a website to help veterans

A new website in Indiana is helping veterans find jobs that fit their skill sets.

The state of indiana is making great strides when it comes to helping veterans!

Many programs around the wabash valley work hard to help veterans.

Now -- a program that indiana has launched is going to help as well.

It's called "in" vets.

A lot of veterans struggle adjusting to civilan life when they get out of the service.

Officals for the state of indiana say... nearly half of all veterans who come home face some period of unemployment.

But now -- there's a website to help veterans.

And veteran programs!

Every year thousand of service members leave the military.

But -- they don't always have the easiest time adjusting to a civilan lifestyle.

Which could leave some unemployed..

James ramer is the coordiantor for the veteran treatment program in vigo county.

He's also a veteran himself.

"speaking from my own personal experience, as well as, my friends who are veterans.

The difficulty is, we have a hard time translating the skills that we know we have for a civilian job."

Ramer works with veterans througout vigo county.

Through the veteran treatment court.

He -- along with many others -- help them with rehab... housing... the legal system... and finding jobs.

To help get them back on track!

He says this website is going to help a lot of people!

"as we talk about recovery we always say that having a sense of purpose is vital to recovery.

The invets program allows us to help veterans find that purpose through employment."

Ramer says for years -- veterans have had certain skill sets... but struggle to fit in to civilan life styles again.

Making it hard for them to find jobs or stay out of the justice system.

He says this website -- is helping to make strides to close that gap.

"this program i think is the next step in a long line of strides that have been made to help the veteran population in all different areas."

The website is already launched.

You can start getting back into the workforce right now.

