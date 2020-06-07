Footage reveals the lack of face masks used on public transport in London Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published 1 hour ago Footage reveals the lack of face masks used on public transport in London A reporter showcases how many commuters are currently wearing face masks in London.Footage highlights that many commuters, shop customers and members of the public are not using face coverings.Last week after the government announced plans to enforce the use of face coverings on public transport from the 15th June, the reporter gives the viewer a glimpse into the current situation.Bespoke mask maker, Hannah Walley, is interviewed commenting on the high demand for masks and the new government initiative.The reporter, Daniel Harding, shares a unique commute as London continues to go back to life as lockdown eases.Will the public listen to the new government rules and will commuters cover up? 0

