Twinkle shares pic of 'beautiful' mom Dimple Kapadia on her 63rd b'day

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:54s
Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia turned 63 on Monday.

She received several wishes from fans and loved ones on social media.

Her daughter, author Twinkle Khanna too penned a birthday post for her on Instagram.

