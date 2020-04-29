Global  

Mark Wahlberg's London restaurant closes its doors due to pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:09s
Mark Wahlberg's London restaurant closes its doors due to pandemic

Mark Wahlberg's London restaurant closes its doors due to pandemic

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg's London restaurant has closed down due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

