BJP Mahila Morcha protests against TMC over alleged attack on leader Sabyasachi Dutta

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha staged a protest in Kolkata on June 09 over alleged attack on party leader Sabyasachi Dutta by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Dutta is the former mayor of Bidhannagar (West Bengal) and is also a former TMC MLA.

He joined the BJP in October last year in the presence of the then BJP president Amit Shah.