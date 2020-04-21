Global  

BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash CEO Bernard Looney told employees that the company will decrease its global workforce by nearly 15% this year.

Bernard Looney, via company email Office jobs will be the most heavily impacted by the cuts.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has accelerated plans to reorganize their business in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In April, Brent Crude features, the global benchmark for oil prices, reached their lowest level in decades, falling below $20 per barrel.

