BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs
Due to Oil Price Crash CEO Bernard Looney told
employees that the company
will decrease its global workforce
by nearly 15% this year.
Bernard Looney,
via company email Office jobs will be the most
heavily impacted by the cuts.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has accelerated plans to reorganize their business in order
to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
In April, Brent Crude features, the
global benchmark for oil prices,
reached their lowest level in decades,
falling below $20 per barrel.